Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

With a (relative) heat wave coming our way this weekend, it’s great that there will be an abundance of activities to choose from in Greenpoint and Williamsburg. Local restaurants are kicking off the Lunar New Year with crafts, DJs, and, of course, plenty of food.

It’s also Super Bowl Sunday, and we’ve got your best bets on where to watch the big game, including Bk Backyard, who provided this week’s Community Cookbook recipe. For more weekend ideas, check out our weekend roundup.

All good things must come to an end. Irene’s said goodbye after more than 40 years in business. The closures keep coming, especially on Manhattan Avenue, but Baya Bar says they’re giving it one final attempt to keep the business afloat.

Acme Smoked Fish and Bagel Point teamed up for a special Fish Friday. While Fat Thursday has come and gone, some local spots will still have pączki available next Tuesday.

v

Local artist HOMOCATS debuted a new zine. Aliya has opened at Williamsburg’s Hotel Indigo. The Box House Hotel will host a neighborhood-wide cocktail competition. Please Don’t Tell has started a running club.

In and around North Brooklyn

The Greenpoint rental market is so hot that even the G train shutdown won’t drive down prices.

The New Yorker just can’t get enough of our food scene!

Another McGolrick Park clean-up this Sunday.