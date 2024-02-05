It’s the end of an era, for sure. Irene’s Pub (623 Manhattan Ave.) is no more.

Owner Irene Kabala thanked customers for their support over the years via a note left on the front door. “After an incredible 44 years serving the Greenpoint Community, we are closing our doors and moving on…” the note read in part, “We look forward to seeing what the new owners have in store for this wonderful bar.”

Irene’s

Irene’s was beloved for its cheap drinks, Polish beers, and $1 Jell-O shots. As with so many recent closures we’ve reported on, no reason was given for the closure, though with the way rents are going these days, one has to wonder if that was a contributing factor.

Their sister bar, Capri Social Club (156 Calyer St.), seems to be up and running. Here’s hoping that shows like Law and Order and FBI pay a good chunk of change to use it as a filming location. And here’s hoping that the next owners of the Irene’s space can keep that dive-y spirit alive, because lord knows we’re running out of places to get a cheap drink around here!