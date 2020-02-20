Where to Find Pączki for Fat Thursday in Greenpoint

Happy Pączki Day! As if Greenpointers need another excuse to gorge on delicious sugary fried dough (thank you, Peter Pan), it’s officially Tlusty Czwartek (Fat Thursday), or the final Thursday ahead of Ash Wednesday and the start of fasting for Lent.

The Polish tradition is said to bestow a year’s worth of good luck for those who eat as many of the fluffy frosted treats that are similar to donuts as possible. Here’s where to find pączki today in Greenpoint:

Polka Dot (726 Manhattan Ave.) is a Manhattan Avenue destination for classic Polish food and today the adorable takeout/dine-in spot has prepared plenty of doughnuts for Fat Thursday; Polka dot is open Monday — Sunday 9:00 a.m. — 8 p.m.

Peter Pan (727 Manhattan Ave.) is the neighborhood’s reliable donut outlet and today they will not disappoint those seeking pączki. Peter Pan is open today. 4:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Pierozek (592 Manhattan Ave.) is Greenpoint’s newest Polish eatery and has already earned a solid reputation for their authentic pierogi’s and delicious borscht, and in honor of Fat Thursday Pierozek will be giving out fresh pączek to their customers (while supplies last). Pierozek is open today 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Northside Bakery (190 Nassau Ave.) is a bit off the main drag on Nassau Ave. between Jewel Street and Humboldt Street but is well worth the walk for authentic Polish baked goods. The bakery shared some tantalizing pączek footage today to motivate you on the walk.

Honorable mention for pączek:

Jaslowiczanka Bakery (163 Nassau Avenue)

Cafe Riviera (830 Manhattan Ave.)

Old Poland Bakery (926 Manhattan Ave.)