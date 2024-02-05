The closure wave continues, this time claiming a couple of spots on Grand Street.

Taqueria Mexico 2000 opened at 131 Grand in the summer of 2022 and has been serving up bottomless brunch, Taco Tuesday deals, and traditional Mexican cuisine up until recently.

While the actual closure date is unconfirmed, the restaurant has gone dark and is sporting a new for-lease sign courtesy of Knickerbocker Realty Group. According to the listing, the retail property includes a 1,250 square foot built-out restaurant space (complete with cooking systems, a grease trap, two bathrooms, and HVAC) plus 1,250 square foot basement.

A Reddit comment likely sums it up best: “Was this the best Mexican food I’ve had? No. But it was the best place for cheap, big portions and a margarita and spilling tea with some friends.”

For those who want to keep that magic alive, the original Mexico 2000 location remains at 369 Broadway.

T-Pop Shop, a vintage and consignment store, also closed its doors at the end of January with a blowout everything-for-$10 sale.