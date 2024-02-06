HOMOCATS, a visual art project from local artist J. Morrison, has a new zine coming out. In honor of the release, HOMOCATS will host a launch party at WORD Bookstore (126 Franklin St.), which will feature readings from other locals — Dehlia Hennessy Brown, Jorge Clar, Leah Gabriel, Jennifer Gryziec (Dandelion Wine), Paul Moreno, Lloyd Mulvey, Savannah Spirit, Christopher Stout, Steven Svymbersky (Quimby’s), and Steven Warren (WORD).

A frequent Greenpointers Market vendor, Morrison created HOMOCATS in 2010 in order “to fight phobias, propose equal rights, combat cultural stereotypes, question social norms, resist Trumpism, and to make the world a better place.”

The new zine, entitled Fight For Peace, is the latest entry in a long-standing series of politically-inspired publications. It is already live for sale on the HOMOCATS website.

“Fight For Peace, the twelfth issue of the HOMOCATS series, is a call to action for universal peace and no war,” Morrison told Greenpointers. “Each copy is individually photocopied by hand, created from original handmade collages. The new issue pays reference to the first zine, Fight the Power, with black and white drawings of political slogans and memes.”

The event kicks off at 7 p.m. on February 8. Quimby’s (536 Metropolitan Ave.) will host an additional zine launch on February 23.

