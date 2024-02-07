The Box House Hotel (77 Box St.) is hosting a cocktail competition called the Golden Shaker, which will feature some of North Brooklyn’s most popular bars and restaurants, like Naked Dog (47 Java St.), Little Rascal (130 Franklin St.), and Wenwen (1025 Manhattan Ave.). The event will take place on February 24, March 11, and March 24 on the rooftop of the hotel.

Ahran Cho of Box House Events opined that the Golden Shaker is meant to be a celebration of Greenpoint’s food and beverage scene. “We are thrilled to bring together local restaurants and bars, uniting the North Brooklyn community in determining which establishment will be crowned the ultimate champion,” Cho told Greenpointers.

The competition will be comprised of two qualifying rounds on February 24 and March 11, followed by a finale on March 24. Eight bars will compete in the first two rounds, with the top three or four bars advancing to the finale.

Participating bars on February 26 include Madre (214 Franklin St.), Leroy’s (195 Franklin St.), Mystica (222 Franklin St.), Naked Dog, Panzón (23 Greenpoint Ave.), Pencil Factory (142 Franklin St.), Madeline’s (113 Franklin St.), and Little Rascal. Participants on March 11 include Mr. Melo (61 Withers St.), Amami (57 Nassau Ave.), Maison Premiere (298 Bedford Ave.), Wenwen, Llama Inn (50 Withers St.), Oxomoco (128 Greenpoint Ave.), Duke’s Liquor Box (114 Franklin St.), and Brooklyn Lantern (77 Box St.).

Tickets are open to the public on Eventbrite. Individual tickets are priced at $45, and an all-access pass for all three events available for $120.

Constantine’s Cosmos cocktail from Little Rascal. Photo: Little Rascal

“Our inspiration for The Golden Shaker stems from a desire to spotlight the neighborhood’s distinctive character, uniting Greenpoint’s finest bars and restaurants in a dynamic and interactive experience,” Cho explained. “This event not only enhances local engagement but also injects a sense of joy and camaraderie into our vibrant community.”