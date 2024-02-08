This Super Bowl weekend in the neighborhood promises diverse events to suit every taste. Kick off the festivities on Friday by celebrating the Lunar New Year with a hands-on ceramics workshop, or immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Tiarra Pearson’s “Rediscovering Wonder” exhibition. On Saturday, don’t miss the Thrift 2 Death Weekend Pop-up Market or groove to the soulful melodies of Rogiérs Fibby Trio at WMC. On Sunday, prepare for the third-annual Big Game Sunday Extravaganza at BK Backyard Bar, or indulge your senses at For All Things Good with a Valentine’s Chocolate Painting event.

Friday, February 9

Celebrate the Lunar New Year in Style with a Hands-On Ceramics Workshop

On Friday from 6-8 PM, join The Wonder Mart for a special event where Brooklyn-based ceramics artist Haewon Jung will guide participants through sculpting their own chopstick holder set. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or new to working with clay, this workshop is open to all experience levels. Let your creativity flow as you shape and color your unique creation. All materials will be provided, and attendees will enjoy a 10% discount on in-store purchases during the event. After the workshop, the artist will glaze and fire your masterpiece, ready for pickup within two to three weeks. With only eight seats available, reserve your spot now for this memorable Lunar New Year celebration!

Tickets are $92 here.

Experience the Enchantment of Tiarra Pearson’s”Rediscovering Wonder”



Held at AM:PM GALLERY on Friday from 6–11 PM, this showcase promises to reignite the spark of childhood imagination within every viewer. Through a captivating collection of mixed media paintings, including vibrant colors and evocative photo collages, Tiarra Pearson invites guests to journey back to a time of boundless curiosity and endless possibilities. The exhibition, featuring eight to ten diverse works and an interactive installation, encourages visitors to pause and reflect on their own nostalgic experiences. Can’t make it to the opening night? The exhibition will be on display this weekend from 2–8 PM. A bonus for opening night? Enjoy complimentary drinks provided by La Vida Buena Tequila as you immerse yourself in Pearson’s captivating world of wonder.

Register here.

Saturday, February 10

Thrift 2 Death Weekend Pop-up Market at Arlo Williamsburg



Arlo Williamsburg invites you to dive into a sustainable and stylish shopping experience at the Thrift 2 Death Weekend Pop-up Market on Saturday and Sunday. This NYC-based thrift pop-up market promises a treasure trove of affordable finds from 11 AM to 1 PM for early bird ticket holders and 1–6 PM for general admission. With 30 diverse vendors daily offering everything from vintage pieces to y2k gems and accessories, there’s something for every fashion enthusiast. Groove to the beats of a live DJ as you scour for steals starting at just $5. Enjoy complimentary Guayaki Yerba Mate and T2D stickers to add a dash of flair to your shopping spree.

Early bird tickets are available for $13 here, while GA tickets for Saturday are here.

Listen to The Sounds of Rogiérs Fibby Trio at WMC

Join WMC for an unforgettable evening of soulful melodies as they present Rogiérs Fibby Trio in concert. Renowned for their musical collaborations with artists such as Alicia Keys, Alex Bugnon, and Bilal, the trio promises to deliver an electrifying performance that showcases their diverse influences and exceptional talent. With international stage credits spanning prestigious venues and festivals worldwide, including Coachella, Montreal Jazz Festival, and the Blue Note Jazz Club, Rogiérs Fibby Music is a force to be reckoned with in the music scene. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience their dynamic sound firsthand on Saturday, February 10.

Tickets are $28 here.

Sunday, February 11

BK Backyard Bar’s Third-Annual Big Game Sunday Extravaganza

Get ready to experience the thrill of Las Vegas in the heart of NYC at BK Backyard Bar on Sunday. Transforming into a Vegas wonderland, this event promises high-stakes excitement with dazzling décor, casino-style games, and a lineup of can’t-miss activations, including The Puppy Bowl Live hosted by Dan Schachner, live performances, DJ sets, and open bars. But the excitement doesn’t stop there – indulge in a pre-game party during the Big Game Tailgate from 3–6 PM, featuring complimentary open bars by Misguided Spirits and Heineken and special big game specials from Mr. Taco & Yankee Doodle Dandy. Then, settle in for the main event at the Big Game Watch Party from 6–11 PM. With heated cabanas, personal 65-inch 25+ TVs, and table reservations available.

For more information and to grab a table, book here.

Valentine’s Chocolate Painting at For All Things Good

Indulge your senses in a delightful afternoon of creativity and romance at For All Things Good in Williamsburg on Sunday from 2–6 PM. This event invites chocolate and wine lovers alike to design custom chocolates using edible paints while savoring natural wine during the season of love. Whether celebrating with your significant other or friends or flying solo—everyone is welcome to join in the fun at Art in Between, a collaborative art studio for the curious and creative. Each ticket includes all the materials needed to craft your personalized chocolates. Choose between time slots: enjoy wine and brunch from 2–4 PM or wine and snacks from 4–6 PM.

Tickets are $45 here.