Two local gems, Acme Smoked Fish (30 Gem St.) and Bagel Point (699 Manhattan Ave.), are teaming up for National Bagel and Lox Day on February 9.

On Friday, from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Acme Smoked Fish, there will be a bagel and lox sandwich giveaway, a tasting of Acme’s new Lox in a Box and other products, and new merchandise like hoodies, socks, and Valentine’s Day cards for sale during Acme’s popular Fish Friday. For those unfamiliar, Acme’s Fish Friday is when the doors to the smokehouse open, and you can buy just-smoked salmon and other types of fish.

Bagel Point will be making and giving away half sandwiches, starting at 8 a.m. The giveaway is first come, first served, while supplies last. Sandwich options include the Lexington with nova and cream cheese and the Greenpoint with nova, cream cheese, tomato, capers, and red onion. Both are served on hand-rolled bagels from Bagel Point.

“Acme is so excited to partner with people and companies that provide an authentic NYC bagel and lox experience. Since Bagel Point moved in, just five blocks from our smokehouse, a partnership was inevitable,” said Rich Schiff, Acme’s Chief Revenue Officer who has been a member of the team for decades.

“We’re so glad that Greenpoint and the surrounding communities can find our lox at Bagel Point, and also have a perfect Friday every week by stopping by the smokehouse and then walking over for fresh-from-the-oven bagels,” Schiff concluded.

A bagel and lox sandwich with Acme’s lox on a Bagel Point bagel. Photo: Acme Smoked Fish

From February 6-9, you can visit this link to order for pick-up on Friday. You can also RSVP to this Friday’s special event on Eventbrite, but registering does not guarantee a free sandwich. Acme notes that they expect the half sandwiches to go quickly.