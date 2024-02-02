Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

It seems like we’re going on 15 straight days of cloudy, overcast skies. That’s reason enough to stick close to home, but luckily, our Greenpointers Valentine’s Market also makes a strong case for it.

What are those weird wire things at the G train stations? What was that weird smell in September? We got the answers. Name another outlet that reports so thoroughly on this kind of minutiae!

Unfortunately, closures continue to ramp up in the neighborhood. Many locals were devastated to see that Mr. Berry had closed up shop for good. The Breakers also closed, and DNA Footwear looks set to bid adieu to the neighborhood.

A new bookstore is coming to Norman Avenue. Happy Medium will take over the Springs space. North Brooklynites took a trip down memory lane with some fun before and after pics.

v

Edy’s Grocer added dinner service, and a local business is bringing a taste of Sicily to Greenpoint. Speaking of food, you better make those Valentine’s Day reservations ASAP!

Looking to part with that shirt you don’t wear anymore? Gem House is hosting a clothing swap this Sunday. For more weekend events, check out our round-up here. We also have a Community Cookbook recipe.

In and around North Brooklyn

“Williamsburg. What Happened?” asks the New York Times.

Real estate’s hottest amenity? Open streets.