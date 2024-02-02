Happy Medium, an art cafe and club, will take over the space that housed The Springs/t.b.d. bar for the past 15 years, according to Instagram. It’s a fairly quick turnaround, considering the Springs abruptly shut down just last month, but the New York real estate market is nothing if not competitive!

This will be the club’s second location. Happy Medium functions as a creative space where you can sign up for different artistic activities, such as watercolors, collage, pastels, air dry clay, and more. They also host one-off classes and workshops.

“Believe it or not, we actually don’t like being sold out for weeks on end we’ve felt for some time that we need more space and Greenpoint has been on our list (and yours apparently, see last slide!) for some time,” the team wrote on Instagram. “When this space became available we knew we had to take it!”

While the Instagram post doesn’t mention the Springs, a video taken of the new space clearly depicts the long-standing neighborhood watering hole (the team does mention being excited by the backyard). An exact opening date isn’t known just yet, but the team is aiming to open by the spring(s).

Until then, you can see what all the fuss is about at their original location (49 Market Street) in Manhattan. And make sure to sign up far in advance — it’s a spot beloved by many a TikTok girly, so time slots tend to fill up quickly!

