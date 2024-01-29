The 800 block of Manhattan Avenue will look a little different from here on out — Mr. Berry (892 Manhattan Ave.) and DNA Footwear (888 Manhattan Ave.) are both in the process of closing.

Rumors of Mr. Berry’s closure have swirled over the past few months, but now it seems like that day has come. The store is empty. Greenpointers was unable to get in touch to find out more about the closure.

Mr. Berry was known for quality produce at relatively inexpensive prices. Greenpointers profiled Mr. Berry’s owners, Joon and Jun Yoon, in 2019. “The brothers own 11 stores (including two in Greenpoint), all of which are a gentlemanly variation on the original store’s name, Mr. Kiwi at 957 Broadway in Brooklyn,” we wrote. “They have even expanded into Queens, opening Mr. Avo this year in Long Island City.”

A small, Brooklyn-based chain, DNA Footwear is currently having a big 70% off sale. They also have locations in Cobble Hill and Park Slope.

Closures have been hitting our neighborhood hard as of late. No word on what led to Mr. Berry and DNA. While the stores are neighbors, they don’t share a landlord, though this wouldn’t preclude a coincidental rent raise. Until then, we’re glad that both chains have other locations. Both are proudly Brooklyn-based, with all of their stores within the borough.

