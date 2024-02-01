Discover the vibrant variety of events happening in Williamsburg and Greenpoint this weekend! Test your spice tolerance on Friday at the Hot Ones Wing Eating Challenge at Kilo Bravo. Then, indulge your sweet tooth on Saturday at CIBONE’s C by C Chocolate Pop-Up, featuring the exquisite creations of Japanese chocolatier Chika Hanyu. Saturday night, laugh your heart out at The Gutter Bar with “Comedians You Should Know.” On Sunday, join the Pokémon Club at Frontier Games for the season’s final session, or sharpen your culinary skills at the Sicilian Pasta Making Winter Party on Commercial Street, offering an authentic Italian experience.

Friday, February 2

Test Your Spice Tolerance at the Hot Ones Wing Eating Challenge

Hosted at Kilo Bravo on Friday from 8–9:30 PM, join the bravest heat seekers for a fiery evening as you attempt to conquer all 10 hot sauce dabs. This sizzling event is a collaboration between Brooklyn Heat Seekers, the Bravo Bar Party, and Wing Jawn. Entrance is free for all guests, or you can opt for the $20 wing flight challenge, which includes a complimentary pint to help cool those taste buds. While online tickets are encouraged, day-of tickets will be available for purchase at the bar (though prices will increase). Dare to take on the heat and spice up your Friday night!

Tickets are here.

Saturday, February 3

Indulge Your Sweet Tooth at CIBONE‘s Exclusive C by C Chocolate Pop-Up!

From February 3 – 14, CIBONE will be your gateway to the exquisite, handcrafted creations of Chika Hanyu, a renowned Japanese chocolatier and pastry chef. Savor heart-shaped chocolate bonbons, tantalize your taste buds with hojicha-flavored toffee, and don’t miss the chance to snag an exclusive set of cookies and more. With culinary expertise honed in Tokyo, Las Vegas, Lyon (France), and even international cruise lines, Chika, formerly the executive chef of Marie Belle Chocolate, launched C by C Chocolate in 2020. This limited-time pop-up offers a rare opportunity to experience her delectable treats in-store, as she doesn’t yet have a physical location in New York.

Laugh Your Heart Out at Comedians You Should Know

Join the fun with Comedians You Should Know on Saturday at Gutter Bar for a hilarious night featuring extended sets by some of the funniest comedians. You won’t want to miss the uproarious performances of Rob Cantrell (Comedy Central), Rob Haze (Tonight Show), Ike Ufomadu (Showtime), Onika McLean (Bravo), and Lizzy Cassidy, with the event hosted by the talented Jack Comstock. Tickets are just $10 online, or $15 at the door, and the laughter kicks off at 9:00 PM. Don’t miss your chance to catch these comedy superstars in action!

Tickets are here.

Sunday, February 4

Join the Pokémon Club at Frontier Games

Calling all Pokémon enthusiasts aged 7 to 12! Don’t miss out on the final session of Pokémon Club at Frontier Games. This exciting club offers a chance to learn, trade, and play the beloved Pokémon trading card game. Located at 724 Manhattan Avenue, the event takes place from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM and can accommodate up to 12 students. There’s even a sibling discount available. Join fellow Pokémaniacs and become part of the ultimate Pokémon club experience. Please note that at least a basic reading proficiency (2nd-grade level) is required to participate. Catch them all, and have a blast!

Tickets $33 here.

Get Your Top-Chef Skills Out for a Sicilian Pasta-Making Winter Party



Join in the deliciousness with Seligo this Sunday at 99 Commercial Street for an authentic night at the Sicilian Pasta Making Winter Party: Extra Virgin Olive Oil Edition! Enjoy a traditional Italian aperitivo, a hands-on pasta-making class, and a three-course dinner with unlimited Sicilian wine and mocktails. Seligo EVOO will be the special guest, adding flavor to the evening. The menu features Sicilian delights, including a chilled Sicilian pistachio and almond soup, traditional Sicilian orange salad, vegan options, and the main course of traditional Sicilian ‘Cavatelli alla norma.’

Tickets are $95 here.