Nightlife hotspot The Breakers (307 Meeker Ave.) has unceremoniously closed, the bar confirmed to Greenpointers.

Eagle-eyed readers recently noticed the “temporarily closed” label on Google, and we can now share that the “temporarily” is “permanently.” The bar hasn’t yet made an announcement on social media and did not respond to our follow up questions.

The Breakers described itself on its website as “a laidback surf/skate/disco inspired neighborhood bar in the heart of Williamsburg Brooklyn featuring outdoor seating in our spacious garden.” The spot was known as a place for DJs and dance parties. They were also known for their tacos. At the time of their closure, they were hosting a food pop-up from Domingo’s, serving up comfort food like fried fish sandwiches and wings.