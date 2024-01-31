If you’ve been putting off your new year’s goal to change up your wardrobe, now is the time. Gem House Salon (35 Greenpoint Avenue) is hosting a clothing swap party this coming Sunday, February 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Part ways with that one top from college you’ve been saving for a theme party someday or those early-aughts low-rise jeans Gen Z keeps trying to convince you are back in again, and maybe even get something new (well, possibly gently used). Plus, enjoy a mimosa or (and?) coffee while you’re at it. Anything left over post-haul will be donated.

True to the nature of a clothing swap, Gem House is a certified sustainable salon under the Green Circle Salons program, dedicated to collecting, recycling, and, ultimately, reducing beauty waste. This includes things like hair clippings, foils, excess hair color, aerosol cans, gloves, and color tubes. According to Green Circle Salons’ website, participating salons kept 1,284,437 pounds of beauty waste out of landfills and waterways last year.

No clothes, no problem — Gem House is regularly hosting events like mixers, community clean-ups, book clubs, tarot readings, and beyond.