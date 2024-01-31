Folks have been curious about what’s next for the ground floor space at 118 Norman Avenue, which most recently housed a travel agency. Greenpointers can now share that the space will be home to a bookstore, a new enterprise from the multidisciplinary creative agency, STORM studio.

While details are few, STORM confirmed the news with us. “We are opening a bookstore centered around art, design, children’s books, and environmental topics, with a focus on artists, designers, and publishers from the SWANA (South West Asia North Africa) region,” they said via email. “We also have a strong program of events lined up including artist lead workshops, book launches, readings, signings, kids programs etc.”

The process is “taking longer than expected” but they hope to open in the spring. The store’s design will pay homage to the space’s original architecture — the team shared a 1940s photo of the exterior.

Until the big opening, you can keep up with @storm_bookscandy on Instagram. They’ve already been using the space for events like book launches and art exhibitions.

The storefront at 118 Norman Avenue in the 1940s. Image courtesy of Nour Sabbagh.

