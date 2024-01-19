Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Finally, it snowed! And now it’s snowing again. Making up for lost time, we guess.

Aside from the snow, the big news this week was undoubtedly that the G train would have to shut down for six weeks this summer.

Unfortunately, restaurant closures have been ramping up as of late. We had Cafe Rosarito and the Springs late last week, Milu this week, and Chez Ma Tante set to close (temporarily, at least!)

M Shanghai has not announced any closures, but their space is for sale.

Aside from closures, local businesses have faced some woes with a string of recent burglaries. Armed robbers hit God Bless USA Deli on Tuesday.

Of course, there were some bright spots in food news this week, too. Border Town has some of the best tacos in the business. Mya & Brooklyn and Little Armenia Cafe both opened recently.

Grand Street’s Restaurant Week (not to be confused with New York Restaurant Week) kicks off next Monday.

The NYC District Council of Carpenters called out Lendlease for not using union labor on its 1 Java Street project. No NBK Pipeline Alliance hosted a meeting alongside local elected officials.

As usual, we have a Missed Connection, a Community Cookbook recipe (an NA cocktail from Sereneco), and a weekend roundup.

In and around North Brooklyn

Delayed a week by the bad weather, the Three Kings Day parade made its way through Williamsburg last weekend.

News12 covered last night’s No NBK Pipeline meeting at the Greenpoint library.