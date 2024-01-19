A group of armed robbers hit God Bless USA Deli (818 Manhattan Ave.) around 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday.
NYPD confirmed the incident with Greenpointers, stating that five males robbed the store. All five suspects were arrested, and a firearm was recovered. The NYPD was unable to provide any additional details about the incident.
We also reported on a string of burglaries in Williamsburg this past weekend, as well as one at Well Well Well coffee shop last week.
Best little deli. All best, and may you stay safe in the future.
