A group of armed robbers hit God Bless USA Deli (818 Manhattan Ave.) around 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

NYPD confirmed the incident with Greenpointers, stating that five males robbed the store. All five suspects were arrested, and a firearm was recovered. The NYPD was unable to provide any additional details about the incident.

We also reported on a string of burglaries in Williamsburg this past weekend, as well as one at Well Well Well coffee shop last week.