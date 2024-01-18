Greenpoint and Williamsburg are buzzing with exciting events this weekend. Parents can treat their little ones on Friday to a delightful kids’ Drop-off Movie night at Twinkle Playspace. On Saturday, comedy takes center stage with “We’re All Gonna Die,” a hilarious storytelling show at Brooklyn Art Haus, and the NO SCRUBS 90s Dance Party at Brooklyn Bowl for a nostalgic groove fest. Sunday offers options for gamers at The Brooklyn Center for Theater Research and a magical evening of Stand-Up Magic hosted by Tess Tregellas at The Gutter. It’s a weekend packed with diverse entertainment for everyone to enjoy in these vibrant Brooklyn neighborhoods.

Friday, January 19

Kids Drop Off Movie Night at Twinkle

Parents, mark your calendars for a fantastic evening at Twinkle Playspace on Friday from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM. Bring your little ones aged 3 to 6 (fully potty trained) to enjoy three hours of open play, activities, crafts, and fun games. The highlight of the night is a movie screening! Rest easy knowing that pizza, snacks, and drinks will be provided, and the event is supervised by fully vaccinated staff who are CPR-certified. Members can also grab a discount code by emailing info@twinkleplayspace.com. It’s a perfect opportunity for your kids to have a blast in a safe and entertaining environment.

Tickets are $55 per child or $35 for members here.

Saturday, January 20

Comedy Storytelling Show “We’re All Gonna Die” is BACK

Get ready for a night of laughter and contemplation with the return of the comedy storytelling show, “We’re All Gonna Die,” at BAH (Brooklyn Art Haus) on Saturday at 9:30 PM. After a sold-out debut, hosts Jameer Pond and Ian Goldstein are back with even more death and comedy. The New York Times even raved about Goldstein, “Ian somehow makes his own discomfort a never-ending punchline, and I always feel like I’m in on the joke. He is just so good at being nervous; he makes it an art form.” Grab your tickets and a drink (or two), and join your favorite storytellers for an evening of hilarious and thought-provoking tales about the human experience.

Tickets are available for $20 HERE and at the door or $15 for the livestream.

Get Ready to Groove at The Best 90s Dance Party

Get ready to step back in time at the NO SCRUBS 90s Dance Party happening this Saturday at the iconic Brooklyn Bowl. Doors open at 6:00 PM, and the show kicks off at 9:00 PM. This blast from the past began in 2003 in Washington, DC, as a one-of-a-kind concept party by DJ Will Eastman and has since evolved into the largest and longest-running 90s party in America. Get ready to groove to ’90s classics from 2Pac, Biggie, Ace of Base, Backstreet Boys, Beastie Boys, and many more. Don’t forget your valid photo ID for entry, and then get ready to get down on the dance floor for a night of nostalgia and fun!

Tickets are $17 here.

Sunday, January 21

A Casual Game Night at The Brooklyn Center for Theater Research

Calling all game enthusiasts! Join the fun at the BCTR Game Night this Sunday, from 8:00 PM to 11:30 PM, at The Brooklyn Center for Theater Research (249 Huron St, 2nd FL). It’s the perfect opportunity to unwind and enjoy a night of strategy and card games. Gather with fellow gamers and indulge in friendly competition, all while sharing laughter and good times. Whether you’re a seasoned board game pro or enjoy some casual Scrabble, this event promises a stellar evening of entertainment.

Tickets are $8 here.

Cap Off The Weekend With a Night of Comedy & Magic

Experience a night of enchantment and humor at Stand-Up Magic, NYC’s exclusive Comedy Magic Show, kicking off on Sunday at 6:30 PM at The Gutter in Williamsburg. Hosted by Tess Tregellas, this show offers an ever-changing lineup of top magicians, including stars from Speakeasy Magick, America’s Got Talent, and Penn and Teller: Fool Us. Forget hefty costs and meticulous planning—just bring your friends and enjoy the magical spectacle. With drinks, bowling, and mind-blowing magic, it’s an unmissable evening of entertainment. Doors open at 6:30, the show starts at 7:00 PM, and remember, ticket sales are final.

Grab a tickets for $20 here.