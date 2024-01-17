Though local activists might have successfully staved off the last phase of construction of a National Grid pipeline, the fight against fossil fuels is far from over.

No NBK Pipeline Alliance will host a town hall this Thursday alongside Sane Energy Project and Assemblymember Emily Gallagher. The town hall will occur at the Greenpoint Library (107 Norman Ave.) from 6 – 7:30 p.m.

“In 2023, we stopped National Grid’s proposed North Brooklyn fracked gas pipeline and their request for new fracked ‘gas vaporizers,’ which pose environmental risks,” the event’s invitation reads. “National Grid rarely uses this facility but is asking for a half billion dollars to keep it going. That is part of a $3.8 BILLION dollar ask for our region to continue the use of fossil fuel.”

The New York State Public Service Commission ruled against National Grid’s request for new vaporizers in 2023, the last piece of the puzzle for their already-built Metropolitan Reliability Infrastructure. The MRI, or as locals have dubbed it, the North Brooklyn pipeline, runs fracked gas from Brownsville through Bushwick (activists have pointed out its placement as an example of environmental racism). National Grid had hoped to connect it to their liquified natural gas facility depot at Newtown Creek. They have filed a request for new gas rates with the PSC, representing an increase of $414 million (meaning the average customer would see their bill increase by at least $30).

You can RSVP to the event here.

