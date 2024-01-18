Early last Saturday morning, four nearby businesses were broken into and burglarized. The impacted businesses include Lavender Lake, Social House Cafe, Sunday in Brooklyn, and PLANTA. NY1 also reported that a grocery store was impacted, though the store name is unknown.

Lavender Lake and Social House Cafe are right across from each other on Broadway, while Sunday in Brooklyn and PLANTA are both less than a 10-minute walk away on Wythe Avenue, and NYPD shared that the break-ins occurred within a two-hour period starting at 4 a.m. The burglaries resulted in losses of $1,800 from Lavender Lake, $9,000 from Sunday in Brooklyn, and about $600 from Social House Cafe’s cash registers, plus other material damage (any financial hit at PLANTA is unknown).

Police are still investigating the incidents and, as of earlier this week, could not yet say if the events were connected. Representatives from three out of the four known businesses confirmed their communication with the precinct, but haven’t heard of any additional developments yet.

“So far, there have not been any updates from the local police department,” Social House Cafe owner William Somerville noted. “We finally got the windows replaced. We are still very thankful no one was around when this happened.”

For neighbors hoping to lend a hand, there are two options: contacting the Crime Stoppers tip line with any relevant information at 1-800-577-TIPS, or, simply, patronizing the businesses to help them recoup lost funds.

“January and February are always tough on the food and beverage industry, so this just added insult to injury,” Lavender Lake owner Mandy Sober said.

Greenpointers has reached out to NYPD for further comment and will continue to monitor this story for pertinent updates.