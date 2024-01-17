Though bar and natural wine purveyor Lise & Vito — opened by Roberta’s alum and Greenpoint local Brittany Myrick at 126A Nassau Avenue in June — may still be considered a relative newcomer in the neighborhood, it’s still been around long enough for sparks to fly inside, according to a recent Craigslist Missed Connection.

The poster put a call out for Nick, a fellow bar-goer they met this past Saturday night. Reportedly, the vibes were flowing just as much as the draft cocktails over conversations about hiking (classic), Portugal (of course), and shiny shoes (a wildcard topic, but fate works in mysterious ways). If this sounds like you, may we suggest matching Lise & Vito tees for the engagement party (Nick suggested it’s not one of their favorite wine bars)?