What are you doing New Year’s Eve? We have some ideas.

The Kinfolk space sees new life with a nightclub — Gabriela opens tonight. And they’re not the only quintessentially 2010s building with a new tenant. A creator and talent management company just purchased the former Kickstarter building to turn it into a hype house for creators. Whatever exactly that means!

This morning, a massive fire on Kingsland Avenue left several families without homes for the holidays. There are plenty of bad landlords out there, but is yours one of the worst in the city? Find out here.

An anonymous hero just saved composting at local greenmarkets, but budget cuts still threaten other valued aspects of civic life. Find out what our elected officials had to say about it at a rally last Monday.

A new Session gym just opened in Greenpoint. Cecily and Gator both opened this week, both offering seasonal small plates.

Of course, it wasn’t all small plates for neighborhood food news. 123 Dough Bakery just opened a permanent location, a new Greek restaurant is coming to Manhattan Avenue, and a group of Argentinian expats is offering a taste of home with a frozen-food enterprise.

In and around North Brooklyn

Meet the self-described “river hag” of Newtown Creek.

Greenpoint’s thriving Japanese food scene continues to be the talk of the town (oh wait, that’s a different section of The New Yorker).