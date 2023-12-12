I love this neighborhood and especially its food scene, but its lack of gyros has been a thorn in my side for years. Today, I suffer no more. Greek Kitchen looks ready to open at 912 Manhattan Avenue, with an awning that promises GYROS and SOUVLAKI.

Greek Kitchen will be a fast casual spot, offering Greek classics such as moussaka, pastichio, lemon potatoes, and salads.

“Greek Kitchen has 25 plus years experience in the restaurant industry,” the restaurant’s website reads. “We felt an authentic traditional Greek food establishment was missing from Greenpoint. So we bring a fast casual dining experience using fresh ingredients with homestyle recipes, [e]veryone is welcome.”

The restaurant will take over from the previous tenant, Bread Brothers Bagel Cafe, who closed down their Greenpoint and Williamsburg locations earlier this year but still operate a storefront in Bushwick.

Greek Kitchen will be open from Monday to Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Thursday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

