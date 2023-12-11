Greenpoint was first introduced to 123 Dough, an organic sourdough bakery, when it was a pop-up at Blank Coffee one year ago. Now, the bakery has taken over the coffeeshop and changed its name to 123 Dough Fine Foods & Provisions (192 Nassau Ave.).

The interior of 123 Dough Fine Foods and Provisions. Photo: 123 Dough

123 Dough stands out in the baked goods realm with its focus on sourdough and organic ingredients. When Greenpointers first spoke to 123 Dough’s bakery supervisor, Glen Shin, he explained that their “sourdough bread and sourdough noodles are all certified organic.”

123 Dough’s pop-up even sold sourdough ramen noodles. Shin told Greenpointers that when 123 Dough started making sourdough ramen noodles, the bakery was “looking to improve” and teamed up with Towari, a Japanese brand known for its buckwheat soba noodles.

Now those noodles, among a host of other items, are offered regularly at 123 Dough Fine Foods & Provisions. Josh Lee, the marketing director for 123 Dough described the store as “a fine foods marketplace that has a few high-quality food products that can be used for cooking and drinking.”

The interior of 123 Dough Fine Foods and Provisions. Photo: 123 Dough

123 Dough sells fresh bread every Saturday that locals can purchase in person or reserve through a QR code at the store before Wednesday of each week. The store also sells a lot of products that can be paired with the fresh bread.

v

Every Friday and Saturday, 123 Dough sells freshly baked sourdough chocolate chip cookies. Other offerings at the new marketplace include coffee and matcha to have at home, quality bottled sauces from Japan and other parts the world, green tea from Wild Orchard Green Teas, and lavender-infused honeys from 123 Farm. The new market even sells fresh onigiri rice balls from Mai’s Kitchen, a pop-up from a local chef named Mai.

Bread accompaniments sold at 123 Dough Fine Foods and Provisions. Photo: 123 Dough

“We chose Greenpoint for our store because it perfectly blends a rich history with modern appeal. Its divergent food culture and health-conscious residents align seamlessly with our goals,” Louis Kim, Vice President of 123 Dough, said.

“We see a neighborhood that supports local businesses and values sustainability, which reflects our mission… We’re not just in the business of selling products. We’re also about nurturing connections, promoting well-being, and spreading love for gourmet, artisan food. And we believe Greenpoint is the perfect place to do exactly that,” concluded Kim.

123 Dough Fine Foods & Provisions is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.