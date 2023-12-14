

Embrace the holiday spirit in Williamsburg and Greenpoint with a lineup of festive pop-ups and parties! Start your weekend at TALEA Beer Co. on Friday for the “That Cheese Plate” 10th-anniversary celebration and The Sill’s White Elephant Plant Gift Exchange. Saturday brings The Play Lab’s Christmas Party and a fundraiser for a good cause. Discover handcrafted ceramics at Clay Space on Sunday, or explore the Sutton Pop-Up Holiday Market for unique gifts. These events offer art, music, shopping, and more in our neighborhood.

Friday, December 15

“Say Cheese” and Celebrate 10 Years of That Cheese Plate at TALEA

Kick off the weekend with a night of cheese, celebration, and fun as Marissa Mullen marks a decade of That Cheese Plate! Join the festive holiday party on Friday from 7 PM to 10 PM at TALEA Beer Co. in Williamsburg. Experience That Cheese Plate’s iconic “build-your-own cheese board” along with a food photography station, a warm welcome with rosé and a celebratory toast courtesy of Yes Way Rosé, delectable charcuterie pairings by Columbus Craft Meats, exclusive 10-year merchandise, and even a gift wrapping station. Plus, get inked on the spot with cheese and food-inspired tattoos from on-site tattoo artists! Your ticket includes all this and a welcome gift bag filled with goodies.

Tickets are $46 here.

Free White Elephant Plant Exchange at The Sill

Celebrate the holiday season with a unique twist at the White Elephant Plant Gift Exchange, which is happening at The Sill in Williamsburg on Friday from 11 AM to 7 PM. This event brings together plant enthusiasts, from novices to experts, who will gather at the Williamsburg location for a fun day of swapping healthy plants or plant cuttings with one another. It’s a fantastic opportunity to expand your plant collection while meeting fellow plant parents in your community. Before wrapping your plant, ensure it’s pest, disease-free, and healthy. You can also include a care insert to share tips on how to keep the plant happy and thriving.

Register here.

Saturday, December 16

Get ready to spread the holiday cheer at the Christmas Party hosted by The Play Lab! On Saturday from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM, children aged 2-7 years and their caregivers are in for a festive treat at Play Kids & The Play Lab venues. This joint event promises a merry time with Santa, exciting activities, and gifts for little ones and grown-ups. For $45 (which covers one child and one adult), you’ll enjoy pictures with Santa, face painting, cookie decorating, Christmas house decorating, arts and crafts classes, open play, goodie bags, and delicious drinks and snacks. Don’t forget to don your favorite ugly sweater and pre-register, as space is limited. It’s a holiday celebration you won’t want to miss!

Tickets are available HERE.

Support a Local School Fundraiser

At a time when budget cuts are affecting schools around the city, there’s no better time to support our local ones. John Ericsson Middle School 126 will host a Holiday PTA Penny Social from 11 AM to 1 PM, all the proceeds of which will benefit children and their families. Meet up at 424 Leonard Street for a fun raffle, which includes prizes and gift cards from local businesses.

Sunday, December 17

Shop Local with a Holiday Market at Clay Space

Looking for the perfect handcrafted ceramics to gift this holiday season? Look no further! Head over to Clay Space Ceramic Center (275 Calyer Street) and explore their studio market on Sunday from 12 PM to 5 PM. Discover the work of over 30 talented ceramic artists, offering a wide range of beautifully crafted ceramics just in time for the holidays. It’s a fantastic opportunity to support local artisans and find unique gifts for your loved ones. Bring your friends along and join them in celebrating the artistry of ceramics this season!

Free registration here.

Immerse Yourself in Festive Spirit at the Sutton Pop-up Holiday Market

In Greenpoint’s chic industrial loft this Sunday from 12 PM to 7 PM, combining the allure of an art show with the enchantment of a holiday market, you’ll discover one-of-a-kind gifts while supporting local artists, crafters, and performers in various categories, including art, design, fashion, accessories, home goods, décor, jewelry, unique handmade gifts, tattoos, and photography. Enjoy a Happy Hour Bar from 5 PM to 7 PM on the weekend, live jazz by the David Bailis Trio on Sunday from 5 PM to 7 PM, and a few more surprises.

Entry is FREE, but space is limited, so reserve your spot here.