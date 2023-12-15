Refined cocktail bar and bistro Madeline’s (113 Franklin St.) recently opened in the bilevel space that was previously home to Greenpoint’s Ramona.

In addition to its regular list of cocktails and food, Madeline’s is currently offering a fun advent calendar for the holiday season that is filled with festive drinks.

But there is one cocktail that’s not part of the calendar that is perfect for December. It’s called Cozy Season, and Madeline’s Brenton Land described it as “a fall take on a rum old fashioned.”

Learn how to make Madeline’s Cozy Season below and see last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Madeline’s Cozy Season

Ingredients

v

1 ounce of Santa Teresa Rum

.5 ounce of Lustau Fino Sherry

.5 ounce of St. George Spiced Pear

.25 ounce of rich Demerara syrup

2 dashes of mole bitters

Directions