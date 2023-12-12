We can’t believe how many of you braved the rain to support our community this past Sunday. Even Santa was impressed!

Our next market is up on February 4th and applications for vendors are open!

Are you an indie creative crafter, food seller, jewelry maker, ceramicist, artist? Do you have unique, handmade goods and/or items of the upcycled/recycled variety? Do you have a small local business and want to get your product in front of thousands of shoppers? If so, we invite you to apply to be a vendor and join us!

Help spread the word by shopping small!