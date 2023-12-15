A huge fire blazed through a building on Kingsland Avenue this morning, multiple outlets are reporting, ultimately destroying it and damaging other buildings in the process.

The fire started around 4 a.m. at a Williamsburg home, though the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

“Most of the injuries were minor, however the injured firefighters were taken to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center,” ABC 7 reports. “The Red Cross is assisting seven residents who are now homeless.”

While the fire had mostly abated by 7 a.m., firefighters told the outlet that the scale of fire means they would work through the day to make sure it was fully extinguished.

Greenpointers has reached out to the FDNY for comment, and we will update the story if we learn more. We will also give an update if we hear of any efforts to help the families displaced by the fire.

