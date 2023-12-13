Move over Le Crocodile (80 Wythe Ave.), there’s a new “gator” in North Brooklyn. Greenpoint’s Gator (105 Norman Ave.) opens today, Wednesday, December 13, in the space that housed the recently-shuttered French bistro, Le Fond.

Chef Allyx Seemann, who worked at local favorite Nura (46 Norman Ave.), is the chef and owner of the new spot that she named after her own childhood moniker.

A friends and family preview at Gator. Photo: Gator

When Gator first opens its doors this evening, it will be during a soft opening because the restaurant is still waiting on its liquor license. “Our license is currently in review, so hopefully it won’t be much longer,” Chef Seemann told Greenpointers.

“We decided that our space is ready, our menu is ready, and more importantly our staff is ready,” the chef exclaimed. “As much as having our wine and beer program up and running would be ideal, we know that the food and service we have to offer can stand alone.”

Gator offers seasonal, sharable plates and entrees with local and sustainably-sourced ingredients, and the food menu does look enticing. There’s focaccia with seasonal compote, spiced potatoes with sour cream and onion, a radicchio salad with mustard and citrus, shaved Brussels sprouts with quinoa, and clam toast.

The six main dishes on the menu include mac and cheese with brown butter lemon panko, a cheeseburger with a miso tempura mushroom, crispy chicken paillard with dijon aioli, a pork chop with wine poached pear, and sticky short ribs with coconut grits. The menu concludes with three dessert choices including a flourless chocolate cake with toasted meringue, bruléed bread pudding with sherry sabayon, and seasonal ice cream.

Gator’s crispy chicken. Photo: Gator

Chef Seemann said she is “really excited to provide a warm, inviting space and an equally inviting food program” and hopes the neighborhood enjoys the restaurant even thought its “only offering mocktails and soft drinks, for the time being.”

Gator will not take reservations, allowing walk-ins only until the liquor license is approved. Gator’s team wants to ensure everyone visiting the restaurant will be informed about the lack of alcoholic beverages at the door.

Gator is open Wednesday to Monday 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.