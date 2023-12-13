Just like last year, our annual Greenpointers Holiday Market occurred on a cold, blustery Sunday. And just like last year, we truly felt the love from everyone who came out to support Brooklyn’s best indie makers.

New Yorkers from the neighborhood and beyond gathered at the Greenpoint Loft at 67 West Street, mingling with the more than 70 carefully curated vendors.

The venue buzzed as market-goers sipped on drinks from Le Moné, Greenpoint Beer and Ale, and Anima Mundi, while noshing on Korean rice rolls, homemade pierogi, and plant-based sandwiches.

Shawtime Duo kicked things off with a spirited set, followed by the Evergreenpoint Carolers spreading holiday cheer (with a performance that was crashed by none other than Santa Claus himself). Singer-songwriter Jacob Shipley and the Greenpoint String Quartet rounded out the entertainment options for the day.

But it wasn’t all shopping and singing — we had plenty of other activities on hand for holiday fun, like wreath making, tarot reading, and personalized poetry from Ars Poetica.

And with our partner Dusty Rose Vintage, we helped keep things sustainable, tabling with staff from The Big Reuse, who shared information about local composting efforts.

Missed this market or are you inspired to participate? Our Valentine’s Day themed market is happening on February 4 — applications for vendors are already open!