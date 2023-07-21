Good afternoon, Greenpointers

A very happy Barbenheimer weekend to those who celebrate! I myself just saw Barbie last night and loved it! (A pink mole as this week’s Community Cookbook recipe might just be the perfect accompaniment to the film)

Let’s get to the news, because we had some big stories in our neck of the woods. The identity of the Noble Street Litterer was revealed! The Greenpoint ferry was out of service, yet again! MáLà Project finally opened a year after we first reported they were going to!

In other restaurant goings on, Bersi has opened to rave reviews, and the chefs from Madre, Llama Inn, and Wenwen have teamed up for a block party event this Sunday.

Frankly, this weekend is an embarrassment of event riches — our Open Air Fair, a fun NBK Open Streets event, a free concert at Union Pool, and so much more. In a few weeks, the Greenpoint Film Festival will return for its twelfth year.

Sadly, an incident at a Williamsburg bodega left one man dead and two relatives injured.

Like going to the gym but tired of gym bros and toxic wellness culture? HAVEN Boxing’s code of conduct ensures a welcoming space for everyone.

We all love dogs. And we all love parks! But dogs at our parks can sometimes lead to headaches for owners and non-owners alike. Take a look at our deep dive into the state of North Brooklyn dog parks — and why it’s important to leash your dog!

In and around North Brooklyn

The news this week was largely about the litterer (we were even quoted in New York Post).

But this Williamsburg woman living in a renovated apartment above a bookstore (that she also owns) is living my dream life.

And Assembly Member Emily Gallagher appeared on NY1 to talk about the McGuinness Boulevard redesign.