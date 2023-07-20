The 11th iteration of Union Pool’s Summer Thunder backyard concert series presented by Academy Records has been rocking every Sunday since early June, and it’s not stopping anytime soon.

Yesterday, Union Pool (484 Union Ave) released the second batch of this summer’s shows kicking off this Sunday, July 23, with singer-songwriter Cass McCombs (who, most recently, was supporting Jenny Lewis at select tour dates — including last night’s at Pier 17).

Every concert is free and 21+ as well as rain or shine from 2 to 6 p.m. (drinks — of which Union Pool has a vast selection — will be for sale and, we can only assume, abundantly flowing). The El Diablo Taco truck will also be slinging quick bites.

Future performers include Bristol native and folk singer Fenne Lily, duo Xylouris White, who have, in the past, self-described their music as “goat-ish”; legendary jazz group Sun Ra Arkestra, and more, plus opening acts and other special guests.

Entry is first come, first served and based on capacity (so get there early if it’s someone you’re dying to see), but RSVP is available here.

