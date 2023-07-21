Step aside, Barbenheimer. The real cinematic event of the summer is happening right here in Greenpoint. One of the neighborhood’s most reliable cultural fixtures, the Greenpoint Film Festival, is coming back for its 12th annual iteration (that’s right, not even Covid could stop it; it transitioned to a drive-in setup in 2020) on August 3-6.

This year’s festival features 38 shorts and 10 features across narrative, documentary, and animation categories (one animated short, to be exact) screening at The Boiler at 191 N 14th St. The longest feature — the narrative drama Joyland by Saim Sadiq — clocks in at 127 minutes, while the shortest is a five-minute documentary by Manal Fadlalla, Achromatism.

Joyland is also the closing screening of the festival on August 6 at 6 p.m., complete with a prerecorded Q&A with its filmmakers.

Programming themes include “Echoes of Ukraine,” “Obsessions: Death and Desire,” “Female Stories of Agency,” “POV: Cultural Identity,” “NY Made: New Directors,” and more. Awards are also given across categories.

See the full schedule here, and buy tickets here.

v