If you’re looking for a release, look no further than the Open Air Fair at 2 Noble St. this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, July 22 and 23, on the waterfront, the fair will be featuring countless ways to express yourself — from art therapy to yoga and beyond — from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

JunXion will be soundtracking the weekend’s festivities with tunes from (basically) start to finish while hosting special events and installations for everyone to enjoy. On Saturday, pop into their geodesic dome space — specially designed to be an activity hub — for a 12 p.m. book club meeting, enjoy a 60-minute free-flowing yoga session from Yoga Block Party at 1 p.m., and join the Ecstatic Dance Party from 2 to 6 p.m.

Join Yoga Block Party this Saturday for free Yoga flow from 1-2PM

The Ecstatic Dance Party is designed to be a safe, inviting, and immersive space for all, and features five rules: 1) No talking on the dance floor. 2) No drugs, smoking, or alcohol. 3) No photos or videos; keep phones silenced and out of sight. 4) Respect the space and one another. And 5) Move your body however you wish. Simple enough!

Then, on Sunday, JunXion’s signature art bus and Glinda the Good Bus, will be on site with hourly DJs while Bushwick’s Art Therapy Place hosts an all-day interactive Rip & Repair activity in the dome. Rip & Repair is a collaging activity designed to be as artistic as it is cathartic, involving ripping images out of magazines and turning them into something new.

As always, you can also expect diverse and delicious food stands, multiple vintage and artisan vendors, and a fun, interactive kid zone.

v

See the full schedule below!

Saturday, July 22

12 – 1 p.m. — Book Club: Intro Meeting in the Dome

1 – 2 p.m. — Free yoga flow with Yoga Block Party. RSVP here!

2 – 3:30 p.m. — Ecstatic Dance with 2Melo (part of We Out Here featuring global jams)

JunXion Dance Party

3:30 – 4:45 p.m. — Zenti

4:45 – 6 p.m. — Orijins

Sunday, July 23

Hourly DJs with Glinda the Good Bus

11 a.m. — Aladdino

12 p.m. — Hey Leonex

1 p.m. — Assylay Zhamkenova

2 p.m. — 2Melo

3 p.m. — Zionysus

4 p.m. — Shalin

5 p.m. — Jake from State Pharm

Art Therapy Place interactive art

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Rip & Repair in the Dome

In the meantime, relive last weekend with some photos below!

BECOME A VENDOR!

We’re hosting the fair every weekend until September 24 and are looking for the most talented makers, food purveyors, artists, and designers to join us! Just sign up here!