Don’t miss out on the exciting events happening in Greenpoint and Williamsburg this weekend. Get ready to party in a real-life Barbie dreamland or explore a wildflower festival, shedding light on environmental challenges and inspiring a cleaner future. Experience the ultimate hard seltzer expo, laugh your heart out at a McCarren Parkhouse comedy show, or immerse yourself in culture and a slew of incredible vendors at a curated pop-up in Williamsburg.

Scroll through and pick your faves for some fun this weekend (of course, our Open Air Fair should totally be a the top of your list!)

Friday, July 21

Come on, Barbie, Let’s Go Party at The Springs

Step into a real-life Barbie and Ken dream at The Springs in Greenpoint on July 21! Celebrating Barbie’s Hollywood debut, The Springs invites you to their extravagant Barbie Bash. Embrace the Barbiecore aesthetic as you enjoy the stunning pink-decorated patio. Sip on delicious Pink Party Punch and enjoy drink specials all night. Prepare to dance the night away, and don’t forget to dress in your sweetest pink attire. Kens are welcome too!

For more details, visit thesprings-bk.com. Live out your childhood fantasies in style at this unforgettable event.

Saturday, July 22

Join the 7th Annual Kingsland Wildflower Festival

This Saturday, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., head over to the native rooftop meadow and wildlife habitat nestled along the banks of Newtown Creek for the 7th Annual Kingsland Wildflower Festival. Created through a collaborative effort between private and nonprofit organizations, this festival serves as a platform to shed light on the environmental challenges Greenpoint and its neighboring communities face. The festival aims to inspire a cleaner, healthier future while addressing the global climate crisis by highlighting the possibilities of ecological and industrial coexistence.

Register for free HERE.

Say “Cheers” at The Hard Seltzer Expo

After you’re finished spending time at our ongoing Open Air Fair, you can hit up Greenpoint Terminal on Saturday for an outdoor hard seltzer extravaganza, where you can indulge in many hard seltzers and canned cocktails with a live DJ, Instagrammable photo-ops, and games like seltzer pong and cornhole. The event features the first-ever CANtina presented by Good Foods, offering mouthwatering guacamole and chips, refreshing tequila sodas from Casa Azul, and positive vibes.

Remember, this event is strictly 21+. It sounds like a blast, and as a bonus, your participation also supports Forage Forward, an organization dedicated to social justice, food banks, food sustainability, and food education. Tickets start at $57 HERE.

Sunday, July 23

Garden Party Comedy Show at McCarren Parkhouse

You’re in for a treat and a delightful evening of laughter at Sunday’s Garden Party Comedy Show. This monthly stand-up comedy event is hosted by Katherine Gorham and Eli Ruffer at McCarren Parkhouse. Get cozy in a charming performance room and enjoy hilarious performances by some of New York’s finest stand-up comedians, who have been featured on Comedy Central, HBO, and beyond. The show starts at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m. Admission is free, and donations will be divided among the talented performers.

Don’t miss out on this entertaining lineup, including Jordan Jensen, Freddy Shanel, Andrea Wang, Connor Christian Marshall, Alex Forrest, and more! Register for free HERE.

Discover The Grand Mela at Rosa in Williamsburg

Immerse yourself in a captivating cultural extravaganza on Sunday at Rosa New York. Discover a rich tapestry of music, from classical Indian ragas to contemporary fusion, as talented DJs take you on a sonic voyage transcending borders. Indulge in mouthwatering Indian street food, savoring exotic flavors and aromatic spices, and unveil the universe’s secrets with tarot card readings. The pop-up also features enlightening workshops, a chance to master henna painting and Indian dance, and an opportunity to connect with other brand owners. Delight in a shopping experience filled with unique treasures from global artists, featuring exquisite clothing, dazzling jewelry, and renowned brands and artists like Sameskin and Maalicious.

Register for free HERE.