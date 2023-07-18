As a former resident of Noble Street, I’ve long wondered who was responsible for the large number of random papers littering the street every weekend, papers meticulously ripped out, as if with a paper slicer. I never quite made inroads with an investigation. The 94th precinct told me they were actively investigating the case in February, and that the surveillance footage circulating was not “ID-quality.” I left it there.

Now, my own personal Zodiac Killer-style cold case has concluded — the culprit has been revealed. Or rather, the culprit was revealed to Noble Street residents in April but is only now being made public, thanks to reporting from Gothamist.

NYPD Sergeant John Trzcinski is the mastermind behind the phenomenon. Earlier this year, Greenpointers received an unsubstantiated tip that the culprit grew up on Noble Street, but had since moved away. That tracks with what Gothamist found — though Trzcinski grew up here, he moved to Long Island about 25 years ago. The family house on Noble Street was sold in 2016.

Thanks to interested neighbors, a private security firm, and NYPD Internal Affairs investigators, Trzcinski was finally identified, though not given much of a punishment: “An NYPD probe resulted in discipline for Trzcinski: loss of one vacation day, according to public records.”

It seems that Trzcinski’s career bared some weight on residents’ reluctance to publicize the case.

v

“When asked about the serial litterer, numerous residents said they’d only speak about it on condition of anonymity – or refused to talk about it at all,” according to the article. “Longtime residents said they didn’t want to be seen as criticizing the police – or Trzcinski, their former neighbor.

Last year, Trzcinski earned $177,516. The man’s really out there chasing that paper. Maybe he can part with some of it and receive a fine for causing the neighborhood such a headache.