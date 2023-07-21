On Sunday, July 23, Madre (214 Franklin St.) is joining forces with Wenwen and Llama Inn to host a block party from noon – 6 p.m. Chef John Turnbull of Madre, Chef Eric Sze of Wenwen, and Chef Sergio Nakayoshi of Llama Inn are offering some of their best specialities for locals to enjoy in a more festive environment [Editor’s note — we’ve profiled each of the chefs for our Behind the Toque series, so be sure to click on those links!]

Madre is serving oysters from local favorite Greenpoint Fish, grilled scallop aguachile, and filet mignon sandwiches. The restaurant also partnered up with Madre Mezcal and local brewery Threes Brewing for shots and beer.

Wenwen’s additions to the block party include celtuce salad, pork belly skewers, and cocktails, while Llama Inn’s additions include beef heart anticuchos off the grill and ceviche mixto.

Anticuchos from Llama Inn. Photo: Douglas Lyle Thompson

“I wanted to work with Llama Inn naturally as I formerly worked there, and Chef Sergio is a great friend of mine and excellent chef,” Chef Turnbull told Greenpointers. “And then we thought the food and drink from Wenwen would just be a fantastic compliment to everything we’ll be serving.”

This Sunday’s event is the third block party Madre has hosted this year. Chef Turnbull explained that last year, he and his team at Madre thought it would be fun to forgo their normal brunch service and, instead, introduce a party atmosphere. “We basically got rid of all our normal seating and plateware, brought in a live DJ spinning vinyl, got a giant grill and shucked oysters outside,” Chef Turnbull said.

“It was super fun for both our staff and our guests, and it was a wild success,” Chef Turnbull continued. “By then it was already early September, so we decided to begin planning for it again this year, but this time as a series of popups highlighting different restaurants and bars in the area.” Chef Turnbull looks at these parties as a way to work with his favorite restaurants and chefs in the neighborhood. “We kind of cross-promote each other, but most importantly just have a good time,” he said.

A summery cocktail from Wenwen. Photo: Wenwen’s Instagram

Chef Sze is “so happy” to be a part of the block party. He told Greenpointers, “As the newer kid on the block, it almost feels like this section of Greenpoint has its very own community….we’re just glad to have an opportunity to hang with everyone.”

The block party this Sunday will also include music and mixing done live by @tommydub. No tickets or reservations required, as it’s all done on walk in, first come first serve basis, until it sells out.

Chef Turnbull told Greenpointers that he has two more block parties planned for the rest of the summer, as part of Madre’s series that focuses on North Brooklyn bars and restaurants.