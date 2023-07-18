In November 2022, NYC Ferry resumed service to Greenpoint after almost 18 months of suspension, however, lately, it has not been smooth sailing.

Last week brought more distressing news for Greenpoint ferry goers. The saga started on July 11, with a service announcement from NYC Ferry announcing that service to Greenpoint Landing was suspended due to mechanical issues.

On July 12, NYC Ferry posted the same message on Twitter about the suspension of service to Greenpoint, but later that day, service was restored.

Then, on July 14, NYC Ferry posted that the Greenpoint Landing would be closed until further notice, but service to Greenpoint was resumed after only two hours.

On July 15, there was yet another disruption to service, and NYC Ferry posted this message on Twitter: “Due to ongoing mechanical and maintenance issues, the Greenpoint landing remains closed. Ferry service on the East River route will resume at Greenpoint when repairs are complete.”

Finally, on July 17, NYC Ferry’s Service Alert announced an extended Greenpoint Landing closure with an announcement that read, “Due to ongoing mechanical and maintenance issues, the Greenpoint landing remains closed. According to the landing owner (Lendlease), we expect the landing to return to service by the end of the week.”

NYC Ferry then apologized for the inconvenience for the fifth time in a week and told passengers to visit ferry.nyc or the NYC Ferry app for updates.

Greenpointers reached out to Lendlease for additional details, but has not yet heard back.