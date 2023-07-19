We’re deep into the dog days of summer, and the NBK Open Streets team is celebrating with a Summer Open Street Event.

This Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Berry and North 10th, enjoy a plethora of FREE activities, fun for the whole family. The current forecast predicts sunny skies ahead.

Pick up a pickleball paddle with Williamsburg Pickleball, Skate Yogi will be on hand for some free skateboarding lessons, Bike New York’s Recycle-A-Bicycle is offering up free bike repairs, and Greenpoint Art Circle is hosting an art activity.

Plenty of local groups plan to table at Saturday’s event, such as North Brooklyn Mutual Aid, Maison Jar, Southside CSA, and more.