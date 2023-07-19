A sad story out of Williamsburg.

Multiple outlets reported that on Tuesday night, three relatives were stabbed at a bodega at 340 Roebling Street. A 45-year-old man, a 27-year-old woman, and a 36-year-old man were slashed by an unknown assailant.

While the 45-year-old man and 27-year-old woman were listed as stable, unfortunately, the 36-year-old man, who has been identified as Bushwick resident Severiano “John” Reyes, was pronounced deceased after EMTs transported him to Bellevue. Reyes was apparently killed after asking the assailant to stop taking pictures of his cousin.

“Him and the other friend from the neighborhood were trying to stand up for her, basically saying, ‘Why are you taking pictures? Stop taking pictures!’ And the guy just attacked them,” a witness told CBS News. “They just couldn’t save him.”

According to a GoFundMe campaign started by his family, Reyes leaves behind four children. Council Member Lincoln Restler said in a tweet that a person of interest has potentially been identified.

v