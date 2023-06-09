Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Hope your lungs are doing ok after that weird smog from Canadian wildfires engulfed the city over the past couple of days.

Skies should be fairly clear for the weekend ahead, which is great because we have not one, but TWO fun events going on — the return of Open Studios, and another fun Open Air Fair!

As an artistic hub, Greenpointers is always on the lookout for the next great artist to profile, and in light of the upcoming Open Studios, we’ve rounded up a few about some participating artists.

Several local initiatives are celebrating Pride Month and giving back to the community in the process, like ELM Foundation, which is also hosting the closing night party for Open Studios.

Sadly, Frost restaurant is closing its doors after more than 60 years in business. Edith’s also just closed their sit-down eatery and grocery, though its sandwich counter remains (thank goodness for us fans of the coffee tahini shake).

Birria LES has its eyes set on Williamsburg, as does Tatau Pool Lounge and Bar. Our latest Community Cookbook recipe comes from the Michelin-starred Francie.

Oxomoco is hosting a new, local chapter of the sobriety group Ben’s Friends. The Greenpoint library hosted a meeting of residents concerned about the future of Park Church Co-op.

In and around North Brooklyn

News12 heard from concerned residents about the plans to redesign McGuinness Boulevard.

The Springs just got a new mural.

Speaking of murals, InsideHook looked into the proliferation of hand-painted advertisements that proliferate Wythe Avenue.