Tonight, the fine folks involved with the campaign to save Park Church Co-op will host a meeting at Greenpoint Library to bring the community up to speed on getting involved in the fight to preserve a beloved neighborhood space.

Several community members shared their memories of the space with us earlier this year.

“For the better part of a decade, the Park Church Co-op served as space-of-last-resort to all manner of modest, misfit, and startup organizations,” wrote organizer Jamie Hook in a recent op-ed. “From the dance-parties of No Lights No Lycra, to concerts by AdHoc and others, to the early iterations of Drag Queen Story Hour, to the homeless services provided by Breaking Ground, to the innumerable daycares and playgroups occupying the church’s basement community space, the Park Church was a beacon of community activity for a neighborhood reeling from the pressures of rent inflation and gentrification.”

Last year, the Metropolitan New York Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America, the religious institution previously affiliated with the church, sold off the building to a real estate developer. However, as the building has non-profit status, a potential sale would need New York state Attorney General approval before it can go through. Concerned community members have already drafted a petition and flagged the sale for AG Letitia James.

Join them at 6:30 p.m. today to find out how you can get involved.