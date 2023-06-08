Longing to be transported to the tropics? Head to Williamsburg where another tropical rooftop is ready to welcome guests. The contemporary Hotel Indigo (500 Metropolitan Ave.) is home to the indoor-outdoor Tatau Pool Lounge & Bar, which officially opened for the season on June 6.

Hotel Indigo’s pool and lounge were open last year, but this is the first summer that the space will be known as Tatau. Named for the Samoan word for “tattoo,” the bar and lounge draws inspiration from Polynesian and Samoan cultures of the South Pacific. Tatau’s logo includes a wave symbol that is inspired by Polynesian tattoo art and was designed by artists at Flyrite Tattoo (492 Metropolitan Ave.), a longstanding tattoo parlor next door to Hotel Indigo.

“Partnering up with our neighbors at Flyrite Tattoo gives the space an extra something special—sophistication and worldliness with a bit of edge, which is very Brooklyn,” said Hotel Indigo Williamsburg’s General Manager, Nicolas Daeppen.

Tatau Pool Lounge and Bar’s interior. Photo: Jillian Lenser

Tatau is located on the Hotel Indigo’s fourth-floor terrace, accessed through the main lobby, and is designed to simulate the tropical vibes and laid-back atmosphere of the South Pacific with abundant greenery throughout the space. Energy levels are turned up a notch on weekend evenings when a guest DJ will perform from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Sundays throughout the summer.

Tatau’s menu pulls from the same tropical South Pacific influences. The food menu offers light bites and pool-friendly options like Samoan chicken with coconut rice, grilled pineapple skewers, and crab Napoleon.

Crab Napoleon at Tatau. Photo: Jillian Lenser

The beverage menu offers a variety of frozen drinks, original creations, classic cocktails, plus beer, white and rosé wines, and spirit-free options. Highlights include the Frozen Zombie Beach with Leblon Cachaça, Sailor Jerry Spiced rum, Lairds’ Applejack Bonded Brandy, lime, and pineapple, the Balinese Samba with Leblon Cachaça, Butterfly Pea Flower-infused Banks 5 Island Rum, pineapple juice, coconut, lime, and mole bitters, and the Ohana Old Fashioned with Santa Teresa rum, Ron Zacapa rum, Angostura bitters, Regans’ orange bitters, Demerara syrup, and a Laphroaig Islay Scotch rinse.

Frozen Zombie Beach, a fun frozen cocktail at Tatau. Photo: Jillian Lenser

Drinks and food are available poolside, for the ultimate South Pacific experience, but only for guests with pool deck reservations. Access to the pool deck is complimentary for hotel guests, and passes to the pool for the general public start at $100 on weekdays and $150 on weekends.

Tatau Pool Lounge & Bar is open to hotel guests and the general public from 3 p.m. – 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Sunday.