Walking around yesterday made me feel like I was in the sepia-toned Kansas of The Wizard of Oz. While our weather issues didn’t amount to a twister, New Yorkers faced our own share of issues as wildfires from Canada caused smoky, smoggy air quality in the tri-state area (and beyond).

Health officials declared our air quality conditions hazardous (and currently the most polluted in the world) and urged residents to stay inside. While some businesses, public libraries, parks, and beaches closed for the day, many of us still had to go about our day to day lives. Below are photos from Greenpoint locals documenting the weird weather that took place yesterday (and is still going on!)