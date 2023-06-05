Williamsburg’s Frost (193 Frost St.), a classic Italian staple that has served the neighborhood since 1959, has seemingly closed its doors for good.

Greenpointers was given a tip in August 2022 that the restaurant may be up for sale. Last fall, Greenpointers spoke with the owner who did not want to go on record with any details, but did confirm that the restaurant was for sale and that he was trying to find a buyer who will continue using the space as a restaurant.

Last week, Eater reported that several Frost employees confirmed the restaurant’s closure with the last dinner service being yesterday, June 4. Greenpointers reached out to Frost for direct confirmation, but has not heard back.

Listed on Zillow since June 2022, it appears that Frost is being sold as part of a package deal with a townhouse at 465 Humboldt Street plus the restaurant’s space next to it. The Zillow description reads, “Package Deal! Brick 3 Family + Corner Commercial Building (Restaurant)” with a note saying “this home has a pending offer.”

Several comments on the restaurant’s Facebook page also suggest that restaurant is, indeed, closed, with many locals deeply saddened by this news.

One loyal patron, Renee Patricia, wrote, “My favorite Italian restaurant! I am crushed hearing it is closing for good.” Another customer confirmed that Sunday was the restaurant’s last day.

Rumors of a closure have haunted Frost for several years. In September 2018, Frost posted this note on its Facebook page: “Dear loyal customers, we are NOT closing. We have NOT considered closing. Thank you for being our loyal patrons for 7- years. – Joe and Rocco.”

In February 2014, the restaurant wrote, “We are not closing. We’ve been open for decades. And will continue to do so. Enough said.” Frost also posted in the comments, “Feel free to share this comment with your friends. Stop the nonsense. And see you soon – same spot, same place.”

Frost was named after the street on which it’s located. The restaurant was not fancy or trendy and focused more on quality food than the atmosphere.

Frost had a huge menu filled with classic Italian dishes. The menu started with cold appetizers like shrimp cocktail and hot appetizers like stuffed peppers, moving on to a multitude of pasta options with classics like penne all vodka, spaghetti carbonara, plus homemade pasta items like homemade manicotti and lasagna.

The Italian mainstay also had an array of heartier options like veal scaloppine, veal cutlet parmigiana, chicken and veal rollatini, chicken cacciatore, lobster tails oreganata, seafood fra diavolo, shrimp scampi, calamari, and zuppa di clams.

Renne Patricia wrote that Frost had the “best garlic bread anywhere” and told Greenpointers that she is “very disheartened by the news” of its closure.