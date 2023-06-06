The countdown is on! Greenpoint Open Studios is officially back this Saturday and Sunday, June 10 and 11, for the first time since 2019. From 12 to 6 p.m. on both days, over 200 artists and designers across a wide range of creative mediums will open up their studios to the public to show their work in an interactive, community atmosphere.

Visitors can pick up free GOS Guides with a QR code map and event schedule at four information hubs throughout North Brooklyn, including our Open Air Fair at 2 Noble St., Greenpoint Handmade at 275 Calyer St., Brouwerij Lane at 78 Greenpoint Ave, and the Greenpoint Library at 107 Norman Avenue (closes at 5 p.m. each day).

The guides will help studiogoers find artists like Amy Williams, a collage and paper artist who particularly works with book pages to create poetry and visual art at 148 Franklin St.; Hana Kurihara/Lily Pokes, a hand-poke tattoo artist inspired by her queer and AAPI identities, hyper-sentimental work, and all things silly and goofy at 252 Java St. (she will be doing first-come, first-served flash tattoos at the studio); Jason Robinette, a photographer currently exploring themes of marriage identity, gender bending, and unconventional power dynamics with dashes of film noir and fetishism in a collaborative series with his spouse at 67 West St.; and Simran Mathews, a local ceramicist originally from Kerala, India, who specializes in vases and other minimalist pieces that take on a female form at the Clay Space Ceramic Studio.

There will be a launch party at Greenpoint Beer & Ale on Friday, June 9, from 6 to 9 p.m. and wrap party at ELM Foundation | The Boiler on Sunday, June 11, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. to bookend the weekend. Participating artists receive a free drink at all events, which are free to attend and open to the public. Additionally, ELM Foundation, a community-based nonprofit providing multidisciplinary arts education and mentorships while advocating for arts therapy, is throwing a Pride Makers Market throughout the weekend with LGBTQIA+ artists with music , entertainment, a youth art show, tarot readings, and a raffle at 191 N 14 St.

Greenpoint Open Studios is a grassroots organization aiming to provide a free and open platform for local arts that builds, sustains, and supports our thriving creative community with support from volunteers and sponsors like Greenpoint Beer and Ale Co., Oak & Iron, The Yard Greenpoint, The Mallard Drake, ELM Foundation, The Boiler, and Greenpoint Art Circle.

v