Williamsburg’s Brooklyn Brewery (79 North 11th St.), an evergreen supporter of LGBTQ+ rights, is hosting three upcoming events for Pride Month this week and next in the brewery’s tasting room.

Brooklyn Brewery’s Tasting Room. Photo: Brooklyn Brewery

Brooklyn Brewery’s Pride programming kicks off today, June 6, with the brewery’s first Queer Drink and Draw night, which will continue as a monthly event on the first Tuesday of every month. The event will include freestyle drawing with some optional drawing warm ups, references and materials.

All drawing levels are welcome, and supplies will be provided, but guests are welcome to bring their own dry art supplies. Brooklyn Brewery will offer color pencils, paper, blank coasters to decorate and some fun magazines and knick knacks for references. Plus, guests are encouraged to arrive early to grab some Brooklyn Brewery Pride swag.

Jules Cordova, a queer and Latine designer, artist, facilitator and educator, will host the Queer Drink and Draw event. Cordova has been teaching art and design since 2018 and is passionate about making art education more accessible and less intimidating.

Vielka, a photographer and musical artist from Dominican Republic and Alabama will be the DJ for the night. Vielka focuses on exploring the interaction between space, bodies, and sound especially as they relate to queer Afro Latine communities.

Admission to Brooklyn Brewery’s Queer Drink and Draw night is free with an optional donation suggestion . All profits from donations will go to a trans-led organization or a trans individual raising funds for gender affirming care, legal or relocation needs. Each month Brooklyn Brewery will be raising funds for a different organization or individual.

Bingo Queen Linda Simpson. Photo: Linda Simpson

Brooklyn Brewery’s Pride festivities continue on Monday, June 12, with Drag Bingo in the tasting room, which is free to play. Bingo queen Linda Simpson, who has hosted bingo at Brooklyn Brewery for the past couple of years, will be in the Tasting Room with her action-packed version of bingo. This will also continue on the second and fourth Mondays of each month starting in July.

On Sunday, June 18, from 12:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Brooklyn Brewery will host the Brooklyn Brewery Bazaar: P.R.I.D.E. edition. This special maker’s market is free-to-attend and curated by MessQueenNY, a Brooklyn-based clothing company that specializes in spandex wear. The market will feature a wide-range of LGBTQ+ hand-crafted artisans and their creations.

Brooklyn Brewery’s Stonewall Inn IPA. Photo: Brooklyn Brewery’s Instagram

If you can’t make these events, there is still an opportunity to support the LGBTQ+ community with Brooklyn Brewery’s year-round beer collaboration with the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative called the Stonewall Inn IPA.