Each weekend this season, there seems to be more and more to do in our neighborhood—and we’re 100% here for all the fun! Kicking off, there’s an epic couple of days of art with the return of Greenpoint Open Studios, rooftop jazz for a great cause, a fundraiser for a local music store legend, a family disco, and even a doggy drag show. Clear the calendar; you’ll want to hit up a few of these stellar events.

Friday, June 9

Greenpoint Open Studios Returns!

Discover the vibrant artistic spirit of Greenpoint this weekend, June 10-11 from 12 to 6 PM, as Greenpoint Open Studios presents self-guided tours of local studios. Immerse yourself in the works of over 150 talented artists showcasing their creativity across various mediums, including ceramics, textiles, literature, and tattoos.

Pick up a free GOS Guide with a QR code map and event schedule from information hubs scattered throughout North Brooklyn. The festivities start with a free launch party on Friday night from 6 to 9 PM at Greenpoint Beer and Ale, featuring an eye-opening group exhibition titled “Refreshing New Visions” by Greenpoint Art Circle. The weekend culminates with a lively wrap party at ELM Foundation | The Boiler on Sunday from 6:30 to 9:30 PM with music and drinks. Greenpoint Open Studios, supported by volunteers and sponsors like Greenpoint Beer and Ale Co., Oak & Iron, The Yard Greenpoint, The Mallard Drake, ELM Foundation, The Boiler, and Greenpoint Art Circle, is dedicated to fostering and celebrating the thriving creative community in the neighborhood.

Admire the View at The Garden Krall Fundraiser

This Friday, head to the roof at The Box House Hotel from 7 PM to 12 AM for an incredible night supporting The Paper Fig Foundation utilizing fashion and the arts to unleash women’s power in East Africa and worldwide. Support this great cause while enjoying epic views, delicious drinks, and bites, and then dance the night away to the enchanting tunes of The Garden Krall, a fantastic Brazilian jazz band. Experience the city’s largest rooftop with a retractable awning, providing a unique atmosphere. The $44 ticket HERE includes a cocktail upon entry.

Saturday, June 10

Swing By The Lentol Family Garden Pride Event

This weekend, celebrate family pride at the Lentol Family Garden Pride Event in Greenpoint! On June 10 from 3-6 PM, join in at 178 Bayard St for a fantastic gathering filled with fun activities for kids and adults alike. Embark on a thrilling native garden scavenger hunt, witness a captivating “bee” yourself demonstration by their talented beekeeper, and enjoy the fabulous presence of drag queens, disco beats, and rainbow snacks. Show your pride and revel in the beauty of this inclusive community garden.

Open Studios Fundraiser for Eric Downs of Brooklyn Woodwind & Brass

Join the Open Studios Fundraiser at BW&B in Greenpoint this Saturday from 12 PM to 8 PM. This event aims to support Eric Downs, the owner of Brooklyn Woodwind & Brass, who has been fighting health issues for over five months. With mounting medical bills and extensive therapy, Eric needs the community’s help. Enjoy open mic and jam sessions throughout the day, with a microphone and PA system available for use (BYO kit!). Poets and musicians will perform to show their concern for Eric and their support for his independently-owned instrument repair shop, known for affordable prices and a passion for craftsmanship. Come together to make a difference and enjoy a day of creativity and community. Find out more HERE, or if you can’t make it but wish to donate, you can do so HERE.

Sunday, June 11

Get Down at The June Family Disco at Bogart House

Get ready to boogie at the June Family Disco happening Sunday from 3–6 PM at the Bogart House in East Williamsburg. Designed to bring joy to both the adults and kids in your fam, so gather your crew for an unforgettable Sunday afternoon. Dance to soulful house and disco tunes as DJ Aiden Muri B2B Al-Veez takes the stage. There will also be a live art installation where used items are transformed into an interactive masterpiece. The little ones will have a blast with additional art activities led by the talented Rose from ‘A Rosie Day.’ Remember to bring your gently used items for the Hand-me-down Hang, where you can donate or swap treasures. Enjoy delicious snacks and alcoholic beverages while supporting a great cause, as all profits and used items will be donated to the North Brooklyn Angels. Tickets range in price from $30-$40 HERE.

SERVING WQQFS: A Doggy Drag Show at Blinky’s Bar in Williamsburg

It’s all happening Sunday night when Novaczar hosts an incredible evening featuring performances by talented drag queens Elle Rose, Evita Loca, Hassan, Lacy Stoner, and Lyra Vega at Blinky’s Bar. With a suggested donation of $20, enjoy a free Ten to One Rum frozen cocktail or Downeast Cider while supporting The Trevor Project and Waldo’s Rescue Pen. Well-behaved dogs are welcome, but please consider their comfort level, as the event can be loud. The number of large dogs may be limited for everyone’s safety and comfort. Bring your furry friend for a night of fun, philanthropy, and fabulous entertainment! Register HERE.