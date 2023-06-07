We’re gearing up for another big, beautiful weekend at the Open Air Fair at 2 Noble St., but first, let’s recap last Saturday and Sunday. On June 3 and 4, the community came together for an inclusive wellness weekend complete with mini-festival (but still family-friendly) vibes.

All weekend long, Reboot NYC and DJs like JunXion set the mood and provided the tunes, ranging from percussion to capoeira to hip-hop in a drug-free, alcohol-free atmosphere welcoming to all. And in case an expressive, judgement-free dance environment wasn’t centering enough, New Love City led serene yoga classes and Amanda Sacks hosted a meditation class to close out Sunday — all while other revelers kept grooving with wireless headphones. Truly something for everyone.

And this weekend, June 10 and 11, Greenpoint and the Open Air Fair will be transformed into a destination for artists and aficionados alike from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.!

Calling all creatives! Greenpoint Open Studios starts on Saturday, and over 250 artists will open their doors for an up-close-and-personal, interactive look at their work and processes (including, in some cases, live demos). In alignment, the Open Air Fair will serve as an information hub for those seeking maps and more educational materials about participating creatives.

Local muralist Estrella Munoz, who you may know as the creator of the naturescape lining the exterior of Market on Kent, will be at the fair creating a live painting, which community members will be welcome to add their own special touches to on Sunday.

Steve Wasterval — also known as “That Greenpoint Artist” — whose unique methods of sharing his art with the community includes hiding miniature, Greenpoint-inspired paintings throughout the neighborhood to be found, will also be planting a few minis at the fair.

The perfect mid-70s summer weather (if a little overcast) is in the forecast, and if that’s not enough to tempt you, relive the memories and downright vibes of last weekend below.