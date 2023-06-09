Williamsburg’s Michelin-starred Francie (136 Broadway) is an elegant dining destination that opened during the pandemic. The upscale brasserie is now expanding its hours to be open on Mondays starting on June 12.

Francie offers a European-leaning menu with Italian and French influences. The restaurant is known for its duck, among other excellent dishes.

For this week’s addition to the Community Cookbook, Francie has shared its recipe for the parsnip purée that accompanies the Dry-Aged Crown of Duck for Two.

See the recipe for Francie’s parsnip purée below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Francie’s Parsnip Purée

Ingredients

v

2 pounds of parsnips, peeled and cut into 3/4-inch pieces

4 cups of whole milk

4 cups of heavy cream

1 bay leaf

½ cup (or 4 ounces) of unsalted butter

1 teaspoon of kosher salt, plus more to taste

1 medium-size Granny Smith apple, cut into 1/4-inch cubes

Directions